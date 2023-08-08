LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Local police departments are encouraging people to drive safely and make smart decisions from now until the end of summer.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign encourages sober driving, and the Michigan State Police, along with county and municipal police agencies across Michigan, will have increased enforcement and messaging through Labor Day weekend.

Last year, about 40% of deaths on Michigan roads involved alcohol and/or drugs, according to the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute.

There were also 11 deaths caused by crashes over Labor Day weekend in 2022.

Officers will be on the lookout for motorists under the influence of drugs and alcohol throughout the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement period.

In Michigan, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher, although motorists can be arrested at any BAC level if an officer believes they are impaired.