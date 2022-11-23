LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As many people around mid-Michigan head out to catch up with family and friends, Lansing police are cracking down on unsafe driving throughout the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

One officer said where ever your plans take you, make sure you have a safe way home.

Food and drinks line the tables at Crunchy’s, a bar near Michigan State University campus. For some alumni coming home for Thanksgiving, it’s a chance to catch up

“It’s the best feeling in the whole world. It was literally so excited all day and I feel like it’s going to be fantastic because I feel like I’m going to be 21 again,” said patron Brianna Muzzall.

A night out on the town also means coming up with a game plan.

LPD officer David Dalen said that officers will be patrolling as part of their “maximum enforcement period.”

“Maximum enforcement is where we are looking out for impaired drivers, careless drivers, distracted drivers, speeders. I mean any kind of unsafe moving violation we’ll be taking enforcement action on,” said Dalen.

Officer Dalen said that can mean tickets for being unbuckled to even getting arrested if you drive impaired. He says with busy roads, its important to pay attention.

If you do suspect someone is driving unsafe, Dalen recommends calling 911 and providing as much detail as possible including the make and model of the car. That enforcement period goes through Sunday night.