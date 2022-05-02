LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Police agencies from around the state paused at the Michigan capitol to honor 15 fallen officers and the sacrifice they made. Monday night’s gathering was part of a candlelit memorial service that allowed families and friends to remember and grieve together.

One officer who was injured a few years ago said he was touched to be included in helping remember the lives of others on the force.

“It’s just very humbling and I feel honored that I could represent all of the injured officers. I don’t know what to say other than I’m very honored,” said DeWitt Township Police Officer Robert Stump.

Stump was one of more than a hundred law enforcement members who lined the capitol steps and walkway for the 28th annual Law Enforcement Officers Candlelight Memorial. He placed a flower on a wreath in honor of other officers who were injured in the line of duty.

Stump himself was seriously injured in a car accident that ended a chase in January 2020. His wife, Molly Stump, said she was glad to be surrounded by a community that gave so much to her family.

“It’s great to be here to honor injured officers and those who have fallen and I’m personally very grateful to be on this side of it. That even though we’ve gone through so much, that I’m not here by myself,” she said.

Five officers who died last year were remembered by their family and friends. Some had ties to the state, others served in Michigan. The number included Sergeant Ryan Proxmire with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office. He was shot during a chase on August 15th, 2021.

10 other officers were remembered as historical nominations by their departments. Family and fellow officers took turns placing flowers on the wreath as well as lighting a candle and offering prayers.

M.I. C.O.P President, Officer Brian Rendon said the night helped families and friends to not grieve alone.

“It’s a positive thing to give back to our survivors, be there for them and it gives you a boost during the day knowing that you can be there for them,” he said.

Redon said the officers honored Monday will be added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C. later this year.