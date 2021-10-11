Police, FBI search home of missing Tecumseh woman

TECUMSEH, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, FBI and Michigan State Police returned to the home of missing woman Dee Ann Warner.

The 52-year-old Warner was last seen on April 24 in her home in Tecumseh, reports affiliate ABC 13.

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office and MSP searched for Warner with drones, on foot and with dogs before ending their search in June. They said that they would not resume their investigation without a break in the case.

However, police have not confirmed whether or not a break has been made.

Anyone with information on Warner’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Greca at 517-264-5364.