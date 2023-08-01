LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing and Lansing Township Police and fire blocked traffic on Michigan Ave. west of downtown near Waverly Ave for more than an hour Tuesday afternoon.

It remains unclear what law enforcement is responding to, but there were more than a dozen officers on the scene, some with guns drawn. There was also a Lansing Township Fire Department truck blocking the road.

Police, fire departments blocking Michigan Ave, officers have guns drawn. (WLNS)

One man was taken to the hospital with a cut to his head, but it is unclear how it relates to the police activity. The original call was for gunshots, according to Lansing Township Police.