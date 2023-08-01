LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Adrian Police Department announced on Tuesday that two men have been arrested and charged in the murder of 27-year-old Detroit resident Jonathon Marquise Simmons.

The murder occurred on Feb. 13, 2023, on Frank St near Tecumseh St in the city of Adrian.

Both defendants have each been charged with one count of Homicide – Open Murder, one count of Firearms – Discharge from Vehicle Causing Death and one count of Felony Firearms.

The suspects are 47-year-old Kenyatto Sylvertooth and 18-year-old Gage Winsett.

Both defendants are being held at the Lenawee County Jail without bond.