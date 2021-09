JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson Police Department has identified a suspect in the September 4 Flagstar Bank robbery.

Police are asking for any information that will lead to the arrest of suspect Jermaine Jones, 49, of Jackson.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Aaron Grove at (517) 768- 8796 or may report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.