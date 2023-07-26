LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The person who died in a two-car crash in Lansing early last Friday morning has been identified, Lansing Police Department said Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Elvis Gonzalez from Lansing. A second person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

As we previously reported, the crash happened the morning of July 21 at North Cedar and Erie streets. LPD was dispatched to the scene at around 1:13 a.m. Lansing Fire Department also responded.

Early investigations indicated that one car lost control and hit a tree. It is not yet clear how the second car was involved.

Investigators are continuing to gather facts related to the events. Anyone with information about the accident should contact LPD at 517-483-4600.