LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has identified the man killed in a hit and run on Saturday.

The victim of the hit and run on the 2700 block of West Jolly Road on Saturday is Jose Guzman, 28.

Police believe Guzman was waiting for a tow truck at around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday when he was hit by a passing car.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Guzman left the scene in a dark-colored sedan before officers arrived.

Anybody with information about this incident may contact LPD at (517) 483-4600.