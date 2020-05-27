Police identify man killed in officer-involved shoot-out

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– The Michigan State Police have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shootout as 37-year-old Jason Jesse Gallegos of Lansing.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday officers from the Lansing Police Department responded to the 900 block of N. Walnut on reports that a man had fired a gun inside a home and was involved in an active domestic assault.

Officers began negotiations from outside the home with Gallegos who was inside.

A friend and neighbor of Gallegos, Brian Dickson, told 6 News he attempted to get Gallegos to come outside.

“I messaged him like just come on out man. Couple minutes more go by and I’m sitting on the porch.. here he comes right out here to the middle of the road he had, I don’t know, a shotgun in his hands, a pistol in his pants walking back and forth. You could tell he was distraught you could tell he was drunk I mean you could tell that he was just a man with problems,” Dickson said.

When Gallegos came out of the house, he started shooting. Police then shot back. Gallegos was pronounced dead on the scene. One officer was shot in the leg.

Dickson said while he understood why police did what they did, he wished things would have turned out differently.

“The police didn’t wanna do what they did. He didn’t– in the right state of mind, he would have never done that,” he said. “I’m not angry at nobody. I’m not angry at the police, I’m not angry at him. I’m just pissed. I’m just angry period.”

He added that Gallegos was a good guy, but like many others, faced struggles of his own.

“We’ve been stuck in the houses, stuck not being able to go places. I mean, things fester and then when you have any kind of problems mentally or whatever, emotionally, they fester in times like this. They should make it where nobody can get guns that have problems. He was a good guy I mean, you get one bad day and everything can go… everything can turn around in a minute,” Dickson said.

According to a press release sent out by MSP Wednesday afternoon, the officer who was shot is a seven year veteran of LPD. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and remains in stable condition. His name is not being released at this time.

A total of six officers were involved in the incident and according to LPD, all of them have been place on administrative leave pending the investigation.