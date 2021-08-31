Police identify mom, 4-year-old son killed in car crash Sunday

HAMLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Police today have identified the woman and her four-year-old son who were killed in a crash Sunday on Bellevue Rd Near Wilson Rd on Sunday, just south of Easton Rapids.

The mother is 35-year-old Natasha Marie Harrington, and her son is 4-year-old Dimitri Alexander Harrington.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. and all three passengers were trapped inside the car after it hit a tree in Hamlin Township, which is south of Eaton Rapids.

The car started to catch fire and people around the scene were able to save one woman, but the fire became too intense and Harrington and her son were unable to be removed.

The woman who survived is being treated for her injuries and is expected to survive.