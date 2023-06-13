LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In May, officers with the Lansing Police Department discovered a skeletal corpse in a wooded area.

Now, that body has been identified.

At 2:30 p.m. on May 17, officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of Discovery Drive in Lansing.

When they arrived, officers discovered skeletal remains of a human in the woods.

The person has been identified as 39-year-old Matthew Cataline. Lansing Police told 6 News he was a parolee who hadn’t checked in with his parole officer in some time. He was from Charlotte.

Police are still investigating the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867, or call Det./Trp. Lyndsey Jaeger at (517) 483-6866.