An image from a helicopter of the Saline assisted living facility that is on lockdown for an active shooter situation. (Photo/CBS Detroit)

SALINE, Mich. (WLNS) — Saline Police have responded to an active shooter situation at Linden Square Assisted Living Center, the city announced in a Facebook post on Thursday.

CBS Detroit is reporting that two people were shot, and a suspect is in custody. The two people that were transported to an area hospital are listed in critical condition.

City and school officials went on a temporary lockdown in response.

The city of Saline said it believes there is no further threat to the community.

Saline is located about 10 miles south of Ann Arbor.

The situation is developing.