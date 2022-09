BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police Troopers from the Lansing Post investigated a two car crash on Gresham Highway near Hartel Road in Benton Township on Thursday morning.

State police said one of the cars ran through a stop sign.

The at-fault driver was given a citation for disregarding a stop sign.





One of the drivers was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries. MSP also said that they don’t believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.