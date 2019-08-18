Police investigate after shots fired at Lansing Speedway

Lansing (WLNS)– Police responded to the Speedway gas station located at 1201 N Cedar St. after shots were fired around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say a verbal altercation broke out between two males when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots into the sky.

No one was injured, but police are searching for a suspect.

Brittany Perry-Wade was in the area when the shots were fired.

“We were down here by the bar and we heard the two shots go off. We didn’t know exactly what happened,” Perry-Wade said.

She added that she’s fed up with things like this happening so frequently.

“We should be protecting people not hurting people and killing people and I just think that honestly, I hope to God that they find the person that did this and he’s brought to justice because it’s wrong,” Perry-Wade said.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Lansing Police at (517) 483-4600.