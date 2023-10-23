LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Several police vehicles were on the scene at Marvin Gardens Apartments on West Cavanaugh in Lansing Monday afternoon to investigate what led to a 71-year-old man’s body being found near a dumpster at the apartments.

LPD said the call about the body initially came in at 12:45 p.m.

6 News was on the scene and saw a crime scene van and a tent that police had set up, in addition to the LPD officers and vehicles.

Marvin Gardens Apartments is at 927-1001 W. Cavanaugh Road, between South Cedar St. and South Martin Luther King Blvd.

LPD is asking anyone with information about the situation to call the agency.