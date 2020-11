Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)–Police in Lansing are investigating another deadly shooting, this one in the 24-hundred block of Marion street.

They arrived at about nine o’clock last night to find a 22 year old man dead in the street with a gunshot wound. No motive is known at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

We spoke with a neighbor, who says he heard something that could have been gunshots.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 483-STOP.