Police investigate death in Hillsdale County

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan State Police in Hillsdale County say they’re investigating a death, after a 67-year-old from North Adams was found unresponsive on the sidewalk near the Rainbow Mist Car wash in North Adams.

According to police, the man had been walking on the sidewalk after visiting a local convenience store when he collapsed around 6:30 A.M this morning. A cause of death has yet to be determined but foul play is not suspected.

The investigation is being conducted by the Hillsdale/Lenawee County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Michigan State Police Jackson post.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the North Adams Fire Department, Somerset Fire/EMS

and the Hillsdale/Lenawee County Medical Examiner’s office.