Lansing, Mich (WLNS)– Lansing Police are investigating a crash that killed one person Saturday morning around 3 a.m.

The accident happened near the intersection of W Shiawassee St and N Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. in Lansing.

Police have not confirmed the cause of the crash, but say the driver of the motorcycle was killed. His identity is not being released at this time.

The accident is currently under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.