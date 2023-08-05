LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Friday.

According to LPD, at around 9:52 p.m., the Lansing Fire Department responded to a medical call for a person on the 2200 block of W. Holmes Road.

When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man dead with an apparent gunshot wound. The city’s police department responded to investigate.

Officials said there is currently no suspect information to share, and police are working on the details of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Brent Sorg at 517-483-4653, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7876 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.