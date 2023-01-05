UPDATE 8:00 P.M. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department has confirmed that one person has been killed.

According to the press conference, the initial call came in at around 5:00 p.m.

Officers allegedly heard gunfire and called for backup. Michigan State Police units near the scene responded.

Police said the suspect produced a handgun and was shot. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting.

The Department will hold a press conference at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The shooting occurred on the 4500 block of Aurelius Road near Kavanaugh Road in Lansing.

Police have blocked off Aurelius Rd and Kavanaugh.

