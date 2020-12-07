Police searching for suspects involved in shooting and carjacking in Lansing

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Police were on the scene of a shooting that turned into a car-jacking on South Cedar Street.

Lansing Police tell 6 News no one was injured from the shooting, but someone did suffer minor injuries from the car-jacking.

Police say, the car was recovered, but they have not arrested the 2 people who were involved.

