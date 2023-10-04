LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University and East Lansing police are investigating an incident involving a train and a person driving a car on the tracks early Wednesday morning.

Michigan State Police have now confirmed the train did not hit a person, but do say someone driving a car on the tracks became stuck around 12:30 a.m.

At this point, according to police, the driver got out and ran from the tracks.

Police are investigating a train that hit a person near Harrison and Trowbridge. (WLNS)

It happened at or near the tracks crossing on Harrison Ave near Trowbridge on the southwest part of campus.

The incoming train engineer saw the vehicle and was able to stop the train, which blocked Harrison Ave for a while overnight.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.