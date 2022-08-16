UPDATE 5:44 P.M. (WLNS) – 6 News has confirmed that the incident is a shooting.

Police say that they received reports of shots fired at the intersection of W. Martin Luther King Jr Ave and Pattengill Ave.

Officers told 6 News that an older man was seated in a car meeting two other younger men for a private sale. The sale turned into a robbery and the man was shot before the two young men ran away.

Police say the victim is expected to survive.

LPD is looking for evidence in the parking lot with a K-9 unit.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A large police presence has been spotted at the West Mount Hope Ave Quality Dairy.

Caution tape and East Lansing Police Department K-9 units have also been spotted.

It is unconfirmed what the incident is at this time, but neighbors told 6 News that cases of robberies and gun violence have occurred in the area in the last two to three years.

One neighbor says they haven’t seen a police response like this in the last eight years.

A total of four Lansing Police Department units are on scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.