LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police are investigating a shooting that killed one and injured one others.

According to Lansing police, officers were notified of a shots fired complaint at around 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Osband Ave. and Lenore Ave.

An 18-year-old man driving a Jeep was shot, taken to the hospital and later died.

Two suspects, ages 17 and 13, were arrested in connection to the shooting. Police say the 17-year-old boy was also shot.

Additionally, police have set up a perimeter around a home near the intersection of Poxson Ave. and Beal Ave., just about a block from the shooting.

LPD confirmed to 6 News that the perimeter is connected to the Jeep shooting, but have not said how.

Lansing Police also said they do believe that the shooting was not a random act.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.