LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place before 9:00 p.m. at Walnut Park Apartments in Lansing.

Two men, ages 30 and 31 were shot but sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police have confirmed with 6 News that bullets and bullet holes were discovered on scene.

The LPD is working with the Michigan State Police and Michigan State University Police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.