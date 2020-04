Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– The Lansing Police Department is investigating after one person was found dead Saturday morning.

Police tell 6 News they were called to the 1900 block of W Holmes Rd. around 7:45 a.m. for a person down on the sidewalk.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and police say the death is being investigated as suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LPD Sgt. McNamara at (517) 483-6840.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.