Police investigating two deaths as suspected homicide

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– After almost a year of searching, thousands of shares online, and several tips called in by people trying to help the search for 34 year old Danielle Steiner and her son Aubrey Hall came to a tragic end this week.

“A construction company that was in the process of rehabbing a residence there on the 800 block, when they were cleaning a house and a property surrounding the house,” Lansing Police Chief Mike Yankowski said in a press conference Friday morning. “And when they were cleaning the grounds they found what they believed to be potentially human remains.”

Forensic testing from three different agencies confirmed it was the mother and son who were reported missing last August, according to Lansing police.

Neighbors didn’t want to go on camera but several remember Steiner and her son from the area. A few knew the police were searching for the two since last year, but others didn’t know they were missing until police found the remains earlier this week.

One of Steiner’s relatives made a statement on Facebook saying “We’d like to thank those of you who respected our wishes for space while waiting for identification to be confirmed.”

Police say they will continue to investigate with the help of several local..State and federal agencies to find out when and how the mother and son may have died. And they’re also calling on the public’s help to get it done.

“As little as it might seem, maybe you saw them walking down the street,” Yankowski said. “Please contact the Lansing Police Department. The smallest little detail, again, can make a huge difference in this investigation.”

You can contact LPD at 517-483-4600 or call Crimestoppers at 517-483-STOP to leave a tip.