LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon on North Jenison Avenue in Lansing, LPD said Sunday.

LPD officers were dispatched at around 3:02 p.m. Sunday to the 1100 block of Jenison Avenue. They found a 63-year-old Lansing man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officials had taped off the 1100 block of Jenison Sunday and drivers had to seek alternate routes. Police had formed a large perimeter around the area, looking for suspects.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he is in critical condition. LPD said no suspects are yet in custody and that the shooting is under investigation. 6 News will provide further updates as they become available.