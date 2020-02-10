Police investigation underway in Hillsdale County arson arrest

Allen Township, Hillsdale County, Mich. —

The Michigan State Jackson Post is looking into an arson that occurred Feb. 8 near US-12 and Hog Creek Road.

A gas line leading into an antique mall had been broken, and the fumes set fire.

Police discovered fresh shoe prints in the snow leaving the scene in a field to the south.

Officers examined surveillance cameras to determine a suspect in addition to using a canine dog to track down the suspect.

Police found the suspect in a utility shed located approximately one mile from the original scene. There had been a brief stand-off between the suspect, who claimed to have a firearm, and the troopers.

The suspect has been taken into custody and is without incident or injury. The suspect is currently lodged at the Hillsdale County Jail.

