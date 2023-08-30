East Lansing police are seeking information about the identity of this person.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — East Lansing Police Department is seeking information about a suspect they said robbed someone and broke the person’s jaw, at about 11:30 p.m. Aug. 18 in an East Lansing business, ELPD said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

They are also looking for information about the identity of the person (white female, long hair) who left the establishment with the suspect.

Police are asking anyone with knowledge about the identity of the suspect and/or the person with him to contact Detective Jason Cotton at 517-319-6842.