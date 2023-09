LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police are investigating the early morning crash of a vehicle into a local dentist’s office.

The crash happened around 5:15 Thursday morning at Cavanaugh Dental near the corner of Cavanaugh Rd and Pennsylvania Ave.

Police looking for the driver of a crashed vehicle left inside a Lansing dental office. (WLNS)

Police tell 6 News the driver of the vehicle ran from the scene and was not found when officers arrived. At this time no injuries have been reported and no cause for this crash was released by police.