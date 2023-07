MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Meridian Township Police Department is seeking information on Brent Lee McPhall, who is wanted on a felony warrant out of Meridian and other jurisdictions.

McPhall is 42 years old, approximately 5’10”, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.