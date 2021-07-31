Police looking for men breaking into homes in DeWitt Twp. and Bath Twp.

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS)– The DeWitt Township police have had multiple reports of men trying to break into homes in the DeWitt area.

Bath Township Police also confirmed that they’ve had similar reports.

According to a Facebook post on the DeWitt Charter Township page, three to four men in their late teens or early twenties have been going around breaking into nearby homes. Those homes have been in areas including DeWitt, Clark, Howe, Airport, Turner, and State Roads.

COURTESY: DeWitt Charter Township Facebook page

They are believed to be driving an older model Chevy Impala, dark in color, possibly grey, with round taillights (early 2000 – 2004 model) and rear spoiler. You can see the car in the picture posted above.

According to the post, the reports show that the men have been pulling backward into driveways prior to entering the homes. In one report, a homeowner was home and told by the men that they were looking to mow lawns.

COURTESY: DeWitt Charter Township Facebook page

If anyone sees the men and car that match the descriptions, you should call 911.