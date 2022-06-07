LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is looking for a missing 11-year-old boy.

The boy, David Louis Davis is Native American, 4 feet 9 inches tall with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and either grey or blue shorts. His last known location was in the area of Berry ave and Palmer St. at 2:00 p.m. on a blue/pink bike.

If you have any information on him, please contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or call 911.

CORRECTION: Police initially stated the boy was white and 12-years-old. He is actually an 11-year-old Native American.