Update: Police have released an image of White.

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – Have you seen John White?

John White, 73, from Mason has been reported missing after he went for a walk and never returned. He lives near Columbia and Cedar Street and was last seen wearing jeans and a green Columbia jacket.

He sometimes goes by the nickname Skip. He also may be limping.

If you see him or have seen him at some point earlier Monday afternoon, please call Mason Police at 517-676-2458 option 1 or call 911 if an emergency.