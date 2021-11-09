Police looking for missing 87-year-old Althea Greene

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MICH. (WLNS) — Officials with the Livingston County Sheriff’s say they are looking for 87-year-old woman Althea Greene.

Greene was last seen on the 5000 block of Green Rd in Oceola Township.

Officials say she was wearing a Tan coat, Black Pants, and Black Shirt.

Greene is 5′6″ weighs, 110 pounds. and has salt and pepper hair.

Authorities say Ms. Greene has dementia and walked away from AFC home at approximately 3:00 pm.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or the Livingston County Sheriffs Office at 517-546-9111.