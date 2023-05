JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) ─ Police in Jackson are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who allegedly spray painted the West Michigan Bridge in the Village of Parma on Saturday.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of the individuals on Facebook.

(Photo/ Jackson County Office of the Sheriff)

If you know and can identify the two people in this photo contact Deputy Cory Caroffino at 517-768-7967 or direct message the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff on Facebook.