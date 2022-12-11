LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that occurred Sunday, December 11.

The Lansing Police Department said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Pennsylvania Ave.

Police said when they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot twice. He was then taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe the victim and suspect knew each other, but there has been no arrest at this time.

LPD says the public is not in any danger and the roads are now back open.