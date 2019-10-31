Jackson Police looking for suspect in armed robbery

Jackson, Mich., — The Jackson Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery.

The robbery occurred Oct. 26 at approximately 10:45 p.m. when a black male entered Rams Take Out located at 1248 Jackson Street.

The man was carrying a handgun and demanded money.

After leaving the business, he got into the passenger side of a dark four-door sedan. The vehicle was last seen northbound of Woodsum Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Kruso at 517-768-8646