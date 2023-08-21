The suspect and suspect’s car (via Green Oak Township Police Department)

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Green Oak Township Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash from Aug. 19 at around 2:30 p.m. on Northbound US-23 Hwy.

The suspect struck the first victim’s vehicle, according to police, causing two additional cars to be involved, before fleeing the scene. Minor injuries were reported in addition to the damaged vehicles.

Police describe the suspect’s vehicle is described as “a blue GMC Sierra with a chrome grill and black push bumper.” The suspect is described as “a heavy-set white female, estimated to be 40-50 years old.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Green Oak Township Police at 810-231-9626.