NAPOLEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Napoleon Township police are looking for more information about two men allegedly involved in a retail fraud case.

The incident occurred late Sunday afternoon at B&B Hardware, police said. Surveillance footage captured an image of both suspects standing at the counter.

The car driven by the two men was also spotted by security cameras. It is a Dodge Ram with an apparent welding setup in the back. The truck’s finish is dark in color, possibly gray.

Anybody with any information can contact the Napoleon Police Department at (517) 536-4487.