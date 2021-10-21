Police: Man killed, suspect on the run after shooting near Jackson

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – One man is dead and a suspect is on the run after a shooting near Jackson Thursday morning, reports 6 News media partner MLive.

At around 11:19 a.m. this morning, officers with the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Saftey responded to reports of a gunshot victim on the 1400 block of Longfellow Ave in Blackman Township.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound in his chest and administered life-saving treatment but were unsuccessful, Director Mike Jester told MLive.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, Jester said. The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar