Police: Man killed, suspect on the run after shooting near Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – One man is dead and a suspect is on the run after a shooting near Jackson Thursday morning, reports 6 News media partner MLive.

At around 11:19 a.m. this morning, officers with the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Saftey responded to reports of a gunshot victim on the 1400 block of Longfellow Ave in Blackman Township.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound in his chest and administered life-saving treatment but were unsuccessful, Director Mike Jester told MLive.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, Jester said. The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.