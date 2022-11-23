LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Local law enforcement agencies are asking for help in three cases this week: one theft case, one assault case, and one person is wanted.

CASE ONE:

Do you recognize this person? The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying them. The suspect allegedly stole $16,000 worth of electronic equipment from a Clinton County business. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

CASE TWO:

The person pictured below is accused of aggravated assault in Lansing. The incident occurred on October 5, 2022, on the north end of Lansing. The woman had two small kids when the incident occurred. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

CASE THREE:

Kawun Deon Taylor, 32, has a warrant for burglary in Lansing. He is five-foot, eleven-inches with brown eyes and black hair. If you have any information regarding the location of this subject, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.