Police: No charges in fatal police shooting of Jason Gallegos

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There will be no charges in the fatal shooting of Jason Gallegos, the Lansing Police Department announced today.

Gallegos was a man who was shot by police during a domestic violence call after he began shooting at police. The Police learned that Gallegos had a history of mental illness after arriving on scene.

Police say they tried negotiating with Gallegos but ultimately failed after Gallegos shot an officer in the leg.

An investigation conducted by the Michigan State Police reviewed 33 hours of dash and body camera footage from 19 different police officers before determining that officers were justified in using deadly force.