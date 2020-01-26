Police officer involved in crash

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– A Lansing Police officer was taken to the hospital after a car accident early Sunday morning.
LPD responded to the accident just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of S Cedar St. and E Holmes Road.
Officials told 6 News that the crash involved three vehicles. A 27-year-old driver crashed his vehicle into two other cars, including a police car.
Passengers from the cars that were hit were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.
Police say alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.