Police on scene of a deadly crash in Ingham County

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)— Police are on scene of a deadly accident in Ingham County.
Michigan State Police issued the following tweet concerning the accident, and the closure of EB & WB I-96 between Okemos Rd Exit 110 and M-52 (Stockbridge) Exit 122
🚨FATAL TRAFFIC CRASH🚨: Troopers are currently on scene of a fatal traffic crash on I-96 W/B near Williamston Rd in Ingham County involving a semi truck. This occurred at 10:44 AM. Traffic is being diverted off onto Williamston Rd and able to re-enter I-96 from Williamston Rd. pic.twitter.com/CISnBzQb3n— MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) March 4, 2021
<<<This story is developing and will be updated.