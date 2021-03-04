Police on scene of a deadly crash in Ingham County

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)— Police are on scene of a deadly accident in Ingham County.

Michigan State Police issued the following tweet concerning the accident, and the closure of EB & WB I-96 between Okemos Rd Exit 110 and M-52 (Stockbridge) Exit 122 

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.

