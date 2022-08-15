Pamela Bilbo says a post-it notified her that she wouldn’t be getting mail due to COVID-19. (Pic Courtesy: Pamela Bilbo)

BATH TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – An unknown person is allegedly stealing mail from mailboxes in Bath Township, Bath Township Police said on social media.

The subject is described as driving a dark Chevy Equinox and stealing mail from mailboxes that have their flags up. Police say the subject is looking for checks being mailed out.

Bath Twp. Police have received multiple reports as of Monday and say mail thefts are occurring in surrounding counties as well.

Police are asking anyone seeing suspicious activity to call 911, but urge residents not to call 911 on every Chevy Equinox they see – just ones acting suspiciously.