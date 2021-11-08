POLICE: Person with weapon spotted near MSU, residents asked to shelter in place or evacuate

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University Police are alerting students and East Lansing residents to shelter-in-place or evacuate after a subject brandished a silver-colored pistol at the Admiral Station on Grand River Ave. The subject fled and a gunshot was heard south of Grand River.

The subject was described as a Black man between 40 and 50 years old with a green coat, black jeans and a black face mask.

“Please stay away from that area and report anything suspicious by calling 911,” MSUPD said in a social media post.