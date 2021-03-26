Police: Possible carjacking, kidnapping in Elmira area. Suspect ‘armed and dangerous.’

ELMIRA, Mich. (9WLNS) – The Michigan State Police are looking for an armed suspect who allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a Lansing-area woman in the Elmira area.

The suspect is described as a skinny Black man, approximately 5’8″. He was seen wearing a red hoodie, black pants and a holster on his left side.

The victim escaped in the Elmira area and the suspect fled on foot.

The MSP is warning residents that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

The MSP released the information in a Twitter thread.

<<<This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.>>>